UNP- led alliance to contest under swan symbol

The United National Party (UNP) led alliance “ Samagi Jana Balawegaya” or United National Power is to contest the upcoming General Election under the swan symbol.

UNP National Organizer MP Naveen Dissanayake made the announcement to the media following a meeting held among UNP members today.

The meeting convened at the Party Headquarters in Sirikotha today to draw a final decision on the new alliance and its symbol.

Last month, the UNP’s Working committee decided to nominate Opposition Leader and Deputy Leader Sajith Premadasa as the Prime Ministerial candidate, the leadership of the alliance to face the upcoming election and also appointed him as the chairman of the Election Nomination Board.

However, there were disputes between members of the UNP on the symbol of the new alliance to contest the forthcoming General Elections.

After multiple meetings, the UNP Working Committee today drew its final decision for the Samagi Jana Balawegaya or United National Power to contest under the swan symbol. (Colombo Gazette)