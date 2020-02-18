Raids carried out on substandard lubricant products

Raids have been carried out around the island to crackdown on the sale of substandard and unauthorized lubricant products, the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) said today.

Issuing a press release, the PUCSL said a large number of substandard and unauthorized lubricant products to the value of Rs. 2.5 million were seized in 15 raids carried out by the Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) yesterday (17).

The raids come as the CAA decided to investigate the importation, production, distribution and sale of lubricants and related products in Sri Lanka due to an increase in the number of consumer complaints on low-quality lubricants in the market.

The PUCSL, the shadow regulator of the lubricant market of Sri Lanka, says the raids on substandard and unauthorized lubricant products will be continuously carried-out by the CAA with its assistance.

The Petroleum resources development section has granted legal approval for 13 companies to import, manufacture, distribute and sell lubricant and related products under 22 brand names, it added.

The PUCSL stated that however, it has been identified that varieties of lubricants under unauthorized brands and companies have been released to the market illegally.

These products have been identified as very low in quality and the use of these products will cause defects in vehicle engines in a short period of time that can result in importing spare parts to a higher price that impacts the foreign exchange of the country, it pointed out.

The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka further said the substandard and unauthorized lubricants products have caused great inconvenience to the public while the government of Sri Lanka also had lost a huge amount of tax due to the illegal market expansion of low-quality lubricants. (Colombo Gazette)