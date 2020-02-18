Parliament likely to be dissolved early March

Parliament will most likely be dissolved between the 02nd and 06th of March, 2020, Minister Lakshman Yapa Abeywardena said.

Earlier in February, the Chairman of the National Elections Commission Mahinda Deshapriya announced that the Parliamentary elections can be held only 52 days after and 66 days before the date of dissolution.

He said that the Election Commission was ready to hold an election at any time, adding that preparations are already underway for the Parliamentary polls.

Meanwhile, the registration of political parties for the upcoming Parliamentary Elections came to a conclusion yesterday (17).

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and former President Maithripala Sirisena registered a new alliance to contest the next Parliamentary election.

Documents to register the ‘Sri Lanka Nidhahas Podujana Sanhanaya’, an alliance between the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) and the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) were submitted to the National Elections Commission, with the ‘flower bud’ as the symbol of the new alliance. (Colombo Gazette)