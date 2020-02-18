Expo Visa Services to provide free visa application services to Persons with Disabilities

In a bid to extend a practical helping hand to persons with disabilities, Expo Visa Services, a subsidiary of Expolanka Holdings reached out to the Specialized Training and Disability Resource Centre of Employers’ Federation of Ceylon (EFC) to provide visa application services to persons with disabilities seeking foreign training opportunities. Accordingly, Expo Visa Services will provide all visa related services to persons with disabilities through EFC free of charge except for the visa processing fees charged by embassies.

“Visa application process to most countries requires a lot of complicated documentation, online submissions as well as in person visits to submit applications and collect visa. The entire process can be cumbersome to someone with disabilities. Hence, we wished to step forward to make life a little easier for them. We hope to provide them with hassle free services and offer all the necessary guidance to obtain visa for career advancement purposes,” commented Chanaka Rajaratne, Head of EVS.

Expo Visa Services will facilitate the entire visa application process from filling applications, documentation, collecting and delivering documents, embassy submission and accompanying applicants to their visa submissions where necessary. The Company will also provide other services such as attestation, translations and more importantly door to door services.

“At the moment, visa application is a stressful process to persons with disabilities. Lack of proper guidance is one of the main setbacks they face during the entire process. We are grateful to Expo Visa Services for offering their expert services. Guidance from a professional and dedicated entity will make a world of difference to individuals with disabilities in their attempts to obtain visa and uplift their lifestyles,” commented Ms.Manique, Manager – Specialised Training & Disability Resource Centre

The EFC’s Employers’ Network on Disability is one of the oldest Disability Networks in the world. The organization commenced services in 2000 with the backing of 12 founding companies. Today, with the ready assistance of 60 companies the organization works on helping persons with disabilities to find gainful employment. The organization strives to end marginalization of persons with disabilities by empowering them through mainstream employment and training opportunities.