Court cancels license of Yashodha Range Bandara

U nited National Party MP Palitha Range Bandara’s son, Yashodha Range Bandara’s license has been cancelled for 6- months over a drunk driving accident in Chillaw in June 2018.

The Chillaw Magistrate’s Court also imposed a fine of Rs. 32,500 when the case was taken up for hearing today (18).

Yashodha Range Bandara had met with the accident after his vehicle had veered off the road and crashed into a house along the Chilaw-Puttalam road.

He was later admitted to hospital for treatment and was arrested by the Police while at the hospital. (Colombo Gazette)