CBK to be invited to back MR-MS coalition

Former President Chandrika Kumaratunga is to be invited to back the new coalition led by Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and former President Maithripala Sirisena.

Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) General Secretary Dayasiri Jayasekera said that Kumaratunga is still very much part of the SLFP.

He recalled that she even attended the Independence Anniversary celebrations at Independence Square this month and exchanged pleasantries with the President and Prime Minister.

Jayasekera told reporters today that he does not think Kumaratunga will back the United National Party at the Parliamentary election.

He said that the SLFP will have talks with Kumaratunga and invite her to back the new coalition.

Documents to register the ‘Sri Lanka Nidhahas Podujana Sanhanaya’ were submitted to the National Elections Commission yesterday.

The ‘flower bud’ will be the symbol of the new alliance.

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa has been named as the leader of the new alliance and Maithripala Sirisena as the Chairman.

Former Minister Basil Rajapaksa has been named as the General Secretary of the new alliance. (Colombo Gazette)