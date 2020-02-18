ANC offers ambitious professionals access to Executive MBAs from the University of West London

Establishing a valuable new pathway aligned with the upward mobility of Sri Lanka’s most ambitious professionals, ANC Education announced the commencement of a new Executive MBA programme launched in collaboration with The Claude Littner Business School of University of West London – UWL. The entire course has been structured in a manner that is ideally suited to the busy schedules of today’s multi-tasking professional – who often has to balance professional, personal, and family commitments.

The programme is delivered in a modular delivery model with 5 modules and 5 weekends of in-class teaching and blended learning over 14 months. A module runs for a period of 12 weeks and comprises of 22 hours of classroom teaching (delivered over a weekend) and 30 hours of blended learning accessible at a convenient time for the student via the learning management system. Students are provided 3 hours of one to one personalized tutoring to manage their learning experience better.

The course itself aims to equip students with the most effective skills, knowledge and tools necessary to thrive in a rapidly evolving professional environment. Students will be given an in-depth understanding of management skills for executives, strategic leadership, financial management, technology and global economic dynamics. It will also provide a foundation to reliably deliver an innovation project in their respective organization.

UWL is considered among the most respected universities in the U.K and The Claude Littner Business School of University of West London was recognized as the ‘Business School of the Year’ at the THE Awards 2019 (Times Higher Education), considered The Oscars of the Education Field in the UK. UWL is ranked a Top 50 UK University and ranks No. 4 among Universities based in London in the Guardian University Guide 2019. The University continues to excel in a number of academic areas providing a high quality career-focused student experience, connected to the world of work, underpinned by work placements, building excellent employer links alongside several world-class research centres.

“As a result of technology, our daily lives are changing at an increasing pace. While this creates challenges, it also brings forth unprecedented opportunities. Education for one is becoming borderless and more inclusive, and it is this dynamic which animates our vision for the creation of an Executive MBA that takes cues from top universities like Harvard, targeting busy executives looking to balance education, work, family and personal life with a convenient delivery programme.

“Working in partnership with The Claude Littner Business School of University of West London – one of the most respected educational institutions in the United Kingdom – we are confident that our Executive MBA will provide all the skills and knowledge needed to gain the edge in your professional career, and prepare you for even greater mantles of leadership in future,” ANC Education CEO and Executive Director, Dr. Punarjeeva Karunanayake stated.

Notably, applicants for the Executive MBA can also take advantage of the Shakthi Loan Scheme ‘study now and pay after you graduate’ with NDB and HNB banks. Under the scheme ANC Education offers to service the first year interest payment, with students having to only commence repayment after a one year grace period.

ANC Education is an academic conglomerate, specializing in providing the best of international undergraduate and postgraduate education through its partnerships with some of the leading universities worldwide. It is also the only private university education provider in Sri Lanka to offer multiple transnational education options to its students. More information on the Executive MBA can be obtained from erandi@ancedu.com or www.ancemba.com.