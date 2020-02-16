Eleven Indians arrested North of Analathivu

Eleven Indians were arrested while poaching in Sri Lankan waters, North of Analathivu.

The Sri Lanka Navy arrested the Indians and seized three trawlers.

The Navy said that during a special operation carried out by the Navy in order to prevent illegal fishing and other illegal activities, the 11 Indian fishermen were spotted in the seas North of Analathivu island.

The fishermen and the trawlers were escorted to SLNS Elara in the Northern Naval Command.

After a medical check-up, the Indian fishermen were due to be handed over to the Assistant Director of Fisheries-Jaffna through the Department of Coastal Conservation for onward legal action. The seized trawlers have been anchored at SLNS Elara. (Colombo Gazette)