Play games and win Harpo’s Pizza

IMI Games, Sri Lanka’s premier online gaming platform by Arimac Digital has partnered with Sri Lanka’s first-ever home grown Pizza brand, Harpo’s Pizza & Pasta to launch their brand-oriented gamification project, ‘Harpo’s Pizza Rush’on IMI games platform. This new experience allows the plethora of Sri Lanka’s ever-connected smartphone users and passionate foodies, to play and win weekly prizes sponsored by the Harpo’s Pizza .

‘Pizza Rush’ sees each player as an experienced Harpo’s chef, attempting to collect a mouthwateringly delectable array of baked Harpo’s pizza while also gathering green-lined Cinnamon wood bundles and avoiding red-lined logs. Player’s islandwide will have a chance at winning weekly prizes that include gift vouchers to feast Harpo’s Pizza.

Boasting of over 50,000 downloads from 50 games in all languages of English, Sinhala and Tamil IMI Games now offers corporates the opportunity of hosting branded games on their portal. As a result, Harpo’s Pizza partnered with the Company to launch ‘Harpo’s Pizza Rush’. Drawing inspiration from Harpo’s signature wood-fired oven and chef suit, this exclusive game sports a logo with the brand’s charismatic founder and Chairman, Harpo Goonaratne on it.

Speaking on this new partnership, Founder and Chairman of Harpo’s Cafes & Restaurants, Harpo Gooneratne said,“The younger generation in Sri Lanka is always connected and informed more than ever before, mostly through smartphones. They are also a generation that seems to be giving a lot more prominence to the overall quality of life, in terms of new experiences, food, finances as opposed to just surviving. The partnership with IMI Games intends to capitalize on these facts to increase our engagement with this audience while also allowing them to experience high-quality food, drink and entertainment experiences of international standards, we continuously strive to maintain at our establishments.”

Harpo’s will use IMI Games as their exclusive media partner in an attempt to reach their target audience. With an already built audience of young nationals, IMI Games would therefore, be the ideal platform which corporates can run their customer engagement activities.

Chiming in on the same note, Founder and Chief Exectuive Officer of Arimac, Chamira Jayasinghe says, “Through IMI Games we have continuously proven our expertise in catering to the trilingual gaming market in Sri Lanka – there is something for everyone. We are also happy to announce that we have also opened up our mobile gaming portal to help brands take advantage on the world’s steep movement to digital and increase engagement with their younger target audiences, in a completely novel yet predictably successful way.”

IMI’s platform will also allow game developers to upload games onto the portal and earn money for their developments. Users can access the portal via a monthly subscription model and ad-hock bundles. Gamers can earn IMI coins, a form of virtual currency, as rewards to be used for in-app purchases which include unlocking premier games, lifelines etc.

IMI Games will be dipping its toes in the international waters of Fiji, Australia, Indonesia and Pakistan within the next few months – connecting gamers and developers to share invaluable experiences and industry knowledge across all countries.