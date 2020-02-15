Navy detains two suspects with gold worth Rs. 100 million

The Sri Lanka Navy detained two suspects with a stock of gold while it was being smuggled in the sea off Madagal.

The Navy media unit said that based on information it had received, the Navy conducted a special naval operation in the sea area off Madagal and seized the gold while it was being smuggled using a dinghy.

The seized consignment contained 14kg and 350g of gold which has been estimated to be valued at Rs. 100 million.

The suspects have been identified as residents of the same area.

The suspects and the gold as well as the dinghy were handed over to customs officers in Kankesanthurai for further investigations. (Colombo Gazette)