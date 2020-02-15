France announces first coronavirus death in Europe

France’s health minister, Agnès Buzyn, said on Saturday that a 80-year-old Chinese tourist had died of coronavirus on Friday at a hospital in Paris.

Ms. Buzyn said the man, who was from the Chinese province of Hubei, the center of the outbreak, arrived in France on Jan. 16 and had been hospitalized at the Bichat-Claude Bernard Hospital since Jan. 25.

“His condition had quickly worsened and he had been in critical condition for several days,” Ms. Buzyn said in a televised statement.

She did not name the patient. The man’s daughter also has the coronavirus and was also hospitalized in Paris, Ms. Buzyn said, adding that she should be discharged soon. (Agencies)