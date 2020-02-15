Arimac Digital recognised as one of Sri Lanka’s Great Workplaces to Work

Arimac Digital, Sri Lanka’s pioneer digital service provider, has been recognised as Great Placeto Work CertifiedTMby Great Place to Work® in Sri Lanka. Arimac Digitalwas certified for the first time, for its work culture, management practices and employee benefits.

“We are delighted to be recognized as one of the Country’s great workplaces,” said an upbeat Chief Executive Officer of Arimac Digital, Chamira Jayasinghe. “At Arimac, we understand the importance of having an exceptional work environment which translates to great results and happy clients. We believe strongly in the development and advancement of our people”.

“Our understanding of the importance of building diverse talent and striving to create an environment where our employees have successful work, life integration, resources to achieve their goals and a culture of opportunity, has paid off” Jayasinghe went on to note while thanking the entire staff for their untiring efforts in achieving the accolade.

The independent assessmentwhich was carried out by Great Place to Work® in Sri Lanka which consisted of two categories – an employee survey and an evaluation of the internal Human Resource (HR) process, internal culture and senior management’s approach on resolving HR related issues and facilities for employees to make the workplace adelightful and a happy place.

With employee strength of over 130, the company fosters a diverse and inclusive culture. “We are committed to ensuring that Arimac Digital remains a top-class, Sri Lankan company where only the most innovative and brightest people work, build careers and thrive. The following recognition will further support our efforts in strengthening the position of the company as a pioneer in the digital industry in Sri Lanka,” added Jayasinghe.

Commenting on Arimac Digital’s recognition, Kshanika Ratnayake – Chief Executive Officer of Great Place to Work® in Sri Lanka said, “We applaud Arimac Digital for seeking employees’ feedback and the opportunity to certify itself. These ratings measure its capacity to earn its own employees’ trust and create a great workplace – critical metrics that anyone considering working for or doing business with Arimac Digital should take into account as an indicator of high performance.”

As an organization, Arimac is always keen on creating a unique, stress-free environment for all employees. They are always encouraged to maintain a collaborative culture while allowing them to speak up and present their ideas and opinions despite the seniority.

About Arimac Digital

Founded in 2011, Arimac Digital delivers end-to-end customized digital solutions that cover areas such as game mobile and enterprise, artificial intelligence and machine learning, immersive technologies, and game design and development. Arimac has extended their services in the international market in handling overseas projects for high-end clients such as United Nations, VISA, Ethihad and Emirates. The company bears claim to a diverse investment portfolio and their in-house ecosystem to support a client base which includes Dialog Axiata, Coca-Cola, Microsoft, MAS, Hemas, Sri Lankan Airlines, Brandix, 3M, Lowe LDB, Nestle, JWT, Ogilvy, and Unilever.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work®, headquartered in the USA, is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through proprietary assessment tools, advisory services, and certification programs, including Best Workplaces lists and workplace reviews, Great Place to Work® provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. It provides executive advisory and culture consulting services to businesses, non-profits, and government agencies in over 60countries across five continents, including Sri Lanka.

Follow Great Place to Work online at www.greatplacetowork.com or www.greatplacetoworksl.lk