Udayanga Weeratunga returns to Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka’s former Ambassador to Russia Udayanga Weeratunga returned to Sri Lanka today and was detained by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) at the Bandaranaike International Airport and questioned.

He was detained after arriving in Sri Lanka from Muscat, Oman.

The Police media unit said that he was later arrested by the CID.

Weeratunga is wanted on charges of money laundering in the MiG 27 aircraft deal.

A warrant for his arrest was issued on 20 October 2016 and Interpol had also issued a red notice on him.

He has been in the UAE since 2018 and a case was filed seeking his extradition to Sri Lanka to face charges over his involvement in the 2006 purchase of four MiG 27 aircraft for the Sri Lanka Air Force. (Colombo Gazette)