Students who returned from Wuhan discharged from Army camp

The 33 Sri Lankans, mostly students, who returned from Wuhan, China and were quarantined at the Diyatalawa Army camp for two weeks, were discharged today.

The students were in good health and have not shown any signs of sickness.

Army medical specialists and members of the Chemical Biological Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Response Squadron had admitted the 33 Sri Lankans who arrived from the coronavirus-affected Wuhan province in China to the sanatoriums inside the Diyatalawa Army Base Hospital for quarantine and isolation purpose.

They were provided with personal toiletries, sanitary towels, clothes, food and all other amenities, inclusive of Wi-Fi communication facilities, thermometers, etc. (Colombo Gazette)