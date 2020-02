Six suspects including the father of the suicide bomber involved in the Easter Sunday attack on the Shangri-La Hotel in Colombo have been ordered to be further remanded till 28 February.

The six suspects had been in remand till today.

Ilham Ibrahim and Zahran Hashim carried out the attack on the Shangri-La Hotel in Colombo on Easter Sunday last year.

Ilham Ibrahim’s father Mohamed Ibrahim was arrested after the attacks and was detained for further investigations. (Colombo Gazette)