Airtel launches ‘Data Double, Awasi Double’

Cementing its presence as the most preferred mobile service provider among youth, Airtel Lanka recently announced‘Data Double, Awasi Double’ the telco’s latest package which provides double data benefits. The new offer aims to provide users with maximum value by delivering 100% extra data on Rs. 99 recharges via the ‘My Airtel’ App.

Designed to deliver value beyond the standard talk-time focused packages in the market today, Airtel users can now leverage on ‘Data Double, Awasi Double’ to suit their data preference. The new bundle is geared to support Airtel’s broader mission to offer a complete smartphone experience to as many Sri Lankans as possible.

The Rs.99 pack,was initially introduced with the benefit of equivalent value in talk time, inclusive of 1,000 SMS and 350 MB of data under a 21 day validity period. With the launchof ‘Data Double, Awasi Double’ Airtel customers can now benefit an additional 350 MB amounting to 700 MB of data, upon purchase via the ‘My Airtel’ App. Customers may use their mobile wallet, debit or credit card to purchase the Rs. 99 pack on My Airtel app.

“As a brand that is strongly linked with Sri Lankan youth, we are always looking for innovative ways to cater to this segment’s evolving preferences; particularly in relation to their rapidly increasing demand for data and text over voice services.Products such as Airtel ‘Data Double, Awasi Double’ are designed especially to suit these evolving consumer requirements of staying connected throughout the day. Additionally, the benefits of the new product are accessible via the My Airtel App, as these same consumers prefer transacting online as opposed to traditional methods.”Airtel’s Chief Marketing Officer, Chandrashekhar Singh Chauhan said.

Alongside the launch of‘Data Double, Awasi Double,’Airtel also initiated the ‘Airtel 99 TikTokChallenge’. To enter the challenge users may upload a creative video onto their TikTok accounts, using the promotional sound track with the hashtag #airteldoubledata. The soundtrack can be searched as ‘Airtel 99TikTok’ on the social networking page. The winner of the competition will receive a smartphone while the runner up and the second runner up will be able to take home a cash prize. The ‘Airtel 99 TikTok challenge’ ends on the 15th of March 2020.

My Airtelis the free customer service app designed for Airtel subscribers in Sri Lanka. Through the app, subscribers may access their user accounts, track data usage, recharge, pay bills and enjoy music and movies – all within one integrated and easy-to-use platform.

In order to gain the maximum out of their connection, Airtel also provides users with the option to convert to a 4G SIM free of charge. To start the conversion, users need simply dial 780 or *780# and visit their nearest SIM change outlets. Recharge packs will also be available island wide at any Airtel Store or any retailer.