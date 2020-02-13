US slams UN High Commissioner for Human Rights

The United States today slammed the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, after her office released a controversial database of companies operating in Israeli-controlled territories.

US Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo said that he was outraged that the High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet published the database of companies operating in Israeli-controlled territories.

“The United States has long opposed the creation or release of this database, which was mandated by the discredited UN Human Rights Council in 2016. Its publication only confirms the unrelenting anti-Israel bias so prevalent at the United Nations,” Pompeo said.

He said that the United States has not provided, and will never provide, any information to the Office of the High Commissioner to support compilation of these lists and expresses support for US companies referenced.

“We call upon all UN member states to join us in rejecting this effort, which facilitates the discriminatory boycott, divestment, and sanction (BDS) campaign and delegitimizes Israel. Attempts to isolate Israel run counter to all of our efforts to build conditions conducive to Israeli-Palestinian negotiations that lead to a comprehensive and enduring peace,” he said.

The much-anticipated UN report lists 112 business, 94 domiciled in Israel and 18 in six other countries. Among the companies listed are Airbnb and Booking.com, which contribute to rights abuses by facilitating housing rentals on land confiscated from occupied Palestinians, who themselves are barred from staying there. The list also includes several Israeli banks that finance settlement construction. (Colombo Gazette)