UNP fails to agree on symbol for new alliance

The United National Party (UNP) has failed to agree on the symbol for the new alliance led by Deputy Leader Sajith Premadasa.

Sajith Premadasa’s camp in the UNP today insisted that the issue should be resolved soon while others said that the proposed symbol has become a joke.

UNP MP Harshana Rajakaruna told reporters today that the UNP backbenchers have demanded from both sides that the issue be resolved this week.

He said that they also feel it is time Premadasa is appointed as the party leader replacing current leader Ranil Wickremesinghe.

However UNP National Organiser Navin Dissanayake said that the symbol issue within the party will be resolved by Monday.

Dissanayake said that the ‘heart symbol’ currently proposed for the new alliance has been made fun of on social media.

Dissanayake said that he will contest the next Parliamentary election only under the elephant symbol.

“The majority of the UNP Working Committee has proposed that the alliance contest under the elephant symbol. If a vote needs to be taken we can do that as well,”Dissanayake pointed out. (Colombo Gazette)