UNIDO to open food laboratory at Industrial Development Board

In a move to strengthen the compliance and management capacities of national quality infrastructure (NQI) institutions and conformity assessment bodies (CAB), the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), within the framework of the EU-Sri Lanka Trade Related Assistance project, has provided technical support for a new food laboratory at the Industrial Development Board (IDB) to be launched in Moratuwa later this week.

The project aims to increase the supply and widen the array of NQI services offered to enterprises in the food and spices sectors in Sri Lanka.

The EU-Sri Lanka Trade Related Assistance project, which is funded by the European Union (EU) and co-implemented by UNIDO and the International Trade Centre (ITC), aims to boost local small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) export competitiveness and value addition in sectors with high potential for economic growth and development.

Based on bespoke action plans respectively and jointly developed with 26 CABs covering 27 scopes, UNIDO is facilitating the achievement of international recognition vis-à-vis accreditation, which enables test reports and certificates to be more readily accepted abroad, ultimately facilitating market access for Sri Lankan SMEs.

NQI institutions that are enjoying bespoke technical assistance include the Sri Lanka Accreditation Board, the Sri Lanka Standards Institution, and the Measurements Units, Standards and Services Department, as well as regulatory and private CABs, including the Industrial Technology Institute, where a national packaging testing centre was established under UNIDO’s technical guidance, and testing and calibration laboratories.