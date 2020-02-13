India ready to partner with Sri Lanka on post millennium energy security

India is ready to partner with Sri Lanka on post millennium energy security, an Indian official said today.

The Acting High Commissioner of India to Sri Lanka, Vinod K. Jacob noted that India is all set to cross the 100GW renewable energy capacity mark in 2020 and is on course to achieve the ambitious 175GW clean energy target by 2022.

He noted that India has recently completed the commissioning of the largest solar park in the world in Karnataka. Underlining commitment to green energy sources, US$3.1 billion has been allocated in the recent Budget by Government of India towards the power and renewable energy sector in 2020-21.

Vinod K. Jacob was speaking about key milestones achieved by India in the renewable energy sector.

He was speaking at the third edition of Renewable Energy Growth Forum – Sri Lanka Chapter – which was held at the Taj Samudra today.

Acting High Commissioner Jacob expressed happiness at the fact that India and Sri Lanka are Founding Members of important initiatives such as International Solar Alliance, and the IRENA which focusses on renewables. He recalled that India has also offered US$ 100 million concessional financing for undertaking solar projects in Sri Lanka.

He also spoke about the training programmes that are fully-funded by Government of India, which are available to young scholars, in various streams including in the field of renewable energy. These are spread across India including at National Institute of Solar Energy, Gurgaon; National Institute of Wind Energy, Chennai; Barefoot College, Rajasthan etc. He urged Sri Lankan experts and officials to make use of these opportunities. He underlined that in the evolving post millennium energy security architecture, India can be a partner for Sri Lanka in two respects, namely energy security and in the fight against climate change.

The Renewable Energy Growth Forum is organised by Informa Markets with support from Ceylon Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and Chamber of Construction Industry of Sri Lanka.

Minister of Power and Energy & Transport Services Management of Sri Lanka Mahinda Amaraweera was the Chief Guest. Several senior officials from Government of Sri Lanka and industrial experts from India, Sri Lanka and other countries attended the event. (Colombo Gazette)