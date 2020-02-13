Government claims PM’s family did not travel to India on state funds

The Government claims Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa’s family members did not travel to India on state funds.

Cabinet spokesman Bandula Gunawardena told reporters today that anyone can travel overseas with a Government delegation using personal funds.

He said that he does not believe Rajapaksa’s family members traveled to India using Government funds.

The Minister was responding to a question raised at a media briefing today over Rajapaksa’s son and daughter-in-law being part of the Government delegation to India recently.

He said that some delegations travel overseas on state funds while others travel on funds provided by foreign invitees.

The Minister also said that the new Government has taken a decision to slash foreign travels using Government funds as a cost cutting measure. (Colombo Gazette)