Foreign Service officer linked to journalist recalled as probe intensifies

A Foreign Service officer linked to a journalist, who is under investigation in the Swiss Embassy abduction case, has been recalled to Colombo, the Colombo Gazette learns.

Foreign Service officer Gihan Indragupta, the husband of former Sunday Observer Editor Dharisha Bastians has been recalled to Colombo from Geneva.

The Colombo Gazette learns that Indragupta has been asked to return by the Foreign Ministry following pressure from the President’s Office.

Bastians, an outspoken journalist, has been linked to the Swiss Embassy abduction case and is being investigated by the Criminal Investigations Department.

She and her family were forced to flee the country soon after the 16 November Presidential election.

Earlier this week the CID had interrogated journalist Anurangi Singh as part of its investigations into the alleged kidnapping.

The Colombo Magistrate’s Court was told that Singh was questioned over Bastians and possible links to the incident involving the Swiss Embassy staffer.

Swiss Embassy employee Garnian Banniester Francis is out on bail after she was arrested and remanded over claims she made that she was kidnapped.

The employee was arrested on 16 December on the grounds of falsifying evidence but was granted bail on 30 December. (Colombo Gazette)