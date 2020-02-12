Wildlife officer refuses to violate the law despite pressure

A wildlife officer has refused to violate the law over land in Negombo despite pressure from a State Minister.

A video going viral on social media shows the female wildlife officer standing her ground despite pressure from a group of villagers to release land to construct a playground for school children.

State Minister Sanath Nishantha is seen at the discussion urging the wildlife officer to step down from the stand she is taking on the issue.

The State Minister is seen telling the wildlife officer that Sri Lanka is a small country and since there is a shortage of land she must reach a consensus with the villagers on allocating some land for the playground.

However, the wildlife officer refuses to agree saying she is not prepared to violate the law.

She also notes the importance of protecting the environment to ensure there is clean air to breathe.

One individual is however heard saying oxygen is not important. (Colombo Gazette)