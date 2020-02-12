Sajith’s new alliance ready to reconsider symbol

The new political alliance led by United National Party (UNP) Deputy Leader Sajith Premadasa is ready to reconsider the symbol proposed for the alliance.

The new alliance has been named as the ‘National Peace Alliance’ and will look to contest the upcoming Parliamentary election.

A yellow heart has been proposed as the symbol of the new alliance.

UNP Parliamentarian Ranjith Madduma Bandara, who has been named as the General Secretary of the new alliance, said that the symbol is not priority.

He said that they are prepared to sit with the alliance members, including the UNP, and reach a consensus on the symbol.

The UNP Working Committee (WC) has proposed that the ‘elephant’ be the symbol of the alliance. (Colombo Gazette)