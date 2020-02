The Jathika Hela Urumaya (JHU), the Sri Lanka Muslim Congress and the Tamil Progressive Alliance (TPA) today confirmed their backing for the new alliance led by United National Party (UNP) Deputy Leader Sajith Premadasa.

In a joint media statement, the three political parties said that they agree with the UNP Working Committee decision to form a new alliance led by the UNP with Premadasa as the leader and Prime Ministerial candidate.