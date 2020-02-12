AG wants copies of recordings of conversations between Ranjan and Pilapitiya

Attorney General (AG) Dappula de Livera has directed Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP) Senior DIG C.D. Wickramaratne to submit copies of audio and video recordings of 12 telephone conversations between Parliamentarian Ranjan Ramanayake and interdicted High Court Judge Gihan Pilapitiya for his consideration.

In a letter to Wickramaratne, the AG noted that between 2015.01.01 and 2019.12.31 there had been 12 telephone conversations between Ramanayake and Pilapitiya.

The AG has instructed the Acting Inspector General of Police to submit copies of the recording for further action to be considered.

Earlier, the Attorney General had expresses displeasure to Wickramaratne over his response in dealing with the AG’s advice on interdicted High Court Judge Gihan Pilapitiya.

The AG had last week accused Wickramaratne of a possible violation of the Constitution by not adhering to his instructions with regard to interdicted High Court Judge Gihan Pilapitiya.

The AG had directed Wickramaratne to immediately invoke the judicial process in Pilapitiya’s case. (Colombo Gazette)