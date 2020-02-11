SLFP seeks urgent talks with GR, MR and BR

The Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) has sought urgent talks with President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna National Organiser Basil Rajapaksa.

SLFP General Secretary Dayasiri Jayasekara told reporters today that the SLFP wants to discuss key issues with the three leaders and others in the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna.

He said that the SLFP wants the proposed alliance with the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna to be finalised.

Jayasekara said that the SLFP is keen to contest the upcoming Parliamentary election under the banner of the new alliance, the Sri Lanka Nidahas Podujana Sandanaya.

He said that the symbol of the alliance is not important for the SLFP but the alliance must be formed.

Jayasekara warned of attempts to weaken President Gotabaya Rajapaksa by stalling attempts to form the new alliance. (Colombo Gazette)