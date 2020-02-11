Jagath Wickramasinghe appointed Chairman of SLBC

Musician Jagath Wickramasinghe has been appointed as Chairman of Sri Lanka Broadcasting Corporation(SLBC).

Wickramasinghe is a composer, singer, teacher, music producer, actor and a multi-instrumentalist.

His appointment comes after newly appointed Rohana Deva Perera was removed from the post as a number of employees of SLBC had protested against his appointment.

Minister of Information and Communication Technology Dr. Bandula Gunawardena appointed Perera to the post on the recommendation of the Presidential Advisory Committee appointed by President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa to recommend suitable persons to Government Bodies.