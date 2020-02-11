Foreigners engaged in sex trade arrested in Colombo

A group of foreigners engaged in the sex trade were arrested in Colombo today.

The Immigration and Emigration Department said that two Chinese women, three Thai women, three women from the Philippines and six women from Uzbekistan were arrested in Bambalapitiya and Wellawatte.

A decoy had been deployed to the location where the Chinese and Thai women were operating from when they were arrested.

A Chinese woman was believed to have been managing the operation.

Another three women from the Philippines were arrested at a separate location in Bambalapitiya.

The women from Uzbekistan were arrested in Wellawatte. (Colombo Gazette)