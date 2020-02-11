China ready to strengthen BRI cooperation with Sri Lanka

China says it stands ready to strengthen cooperation on the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) with Sri Lanka to deliver more benefits to the two peoples.

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Geng Shuang said that the projects and loans under the BRI have boosted Sri Lanka’s economic growth, created a large amount of local jobs and contributed to the country’s sustainable development.

Geng Shuang commended comments made in India by Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa where he had said that Sri Lanka has received a lot of benefits from being part of the BRI.

“We commend these comments made by Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa. China and Sri Lanka share a strategic cooperative partnership based on sincere mutual assistance and ever-lasting friendship,” he said.

The Foreign Ministry spokesman said that based on Sri Lanka’s development needs, China offered loans to support its infrastructure building and other major domestic projects concerning people’s livelihood.

“These projects and loans have boosted Sri Lanka’s economic growth, created a large amount of local jobs and contributed to the country’s sustainable development. Those outcomes have been commended by the government and people of Sri Lanka,” he said.

The spokesman said that China stands ready to strengthen BRI cooperation with Sri Lanka to deliver more benefits to the two peoples. (Colombo Gazette)