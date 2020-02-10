UNP Working Committee fails to reach consensus

The United National Party (UNP) Working Committee has failed to reach consensus over the proposed name of the new UNP-led alliance and its proposed symbol.

The proposed name of the new alliance is ‘National Peace Alliance’, while a yellow heart has been proposed as the symbol.

According to UNP General Secretary Akila Viraj Kariyawasam a majority of the members have proposed that the new alliance should contest the forthcoming parliamentary election under the ‘elephant’ symbol.

The new alliance led by United National Party (UNP) Deputy Leader Sajith Premadasa had already submitted documents to the Election Commission to be registered as a political party this afternoon. (Colombo Gazette)