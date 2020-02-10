Sajith’s new alliance seeks EC approval to have a “heart”

The new alliance led by United National Party (UNP) Deputy Leader Sajith Premadasa has submitted documents to the Election Commission to be registered as a political party with the “heart” as its symbol.

The new alliance has been named as the ‘National Peace Alliance’ and will look to contest the upcoming Parliamentary election.

A yellow heart has been proposed as the symbol of the new alliance.

UNP Parliamentarian Ranjith Madduma Bandara has been named as the General Secretary of the new alliance.

The alliance will include the UNP and several other political parties. (Colombo Gazette)