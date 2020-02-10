Over 40,171 coronavirus cases confirmed in China, 908 deaths

The number of coronavirus confirmed cases in mainland China stands at 40,171, with 908 deaths.

The number of people killed by the virus rose by 97 on Sunday, the highest number of casualties in a day.

187,518 people are currently under medical observation.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has sent a team of experts to Beijing to help investigate the new virus.

According to Chinese data, 3,281 patients have been cured and discharged from hospital.

On Monday, millions of people returned to work after the Lunar New Year break, which was extended from 31 January to curb the spread of the virus.

But precautionary measures remain in place, including the staggering of working hours, and the selective reopening of workplaces.

Over the weekend, the number of coronavirus deaths overtook that of the Sars epidemic in 2003 which also originated in China and killed 774 people worldwide.

The WHO on Saturday said the number of new cases in China was “stabilising” – but warned it was too early to say if the virus had peaked.

On Sunday evening, the organisation sent an international mission to help coordinate a response to the outbreak.

The new virus was first reported in Wuhan, the capital of Hubei province. The city of 11 million has been in lockdown for weeks.

The outbreak was declared a global emergency by the WHO on 30 January.

It has spread to at least 27 other countries and territories, but so far there have only been two deaths outside of mainland China, in the Philippines and Hong Kong.

Meanwhile in Hong Kong, passengers on a quarantined cruise ship have been allowed to disembark after tests showed no infection among them or its crew.

The World Dream had been held in isolation after eight passengers from a previous cruise had caught the virus.

Another cruise ship off Japan remains in quarantine after dozens of cases were confirmed on board.

South Korea has issued a temporary ban on cruise ships entering its ports due to fears of spreading the virus. (Courtesy – BBC)

Picture- Reuters