Maldivian child in serious condition after falling off building in Sri Lanka

A Maldivian child is in serious condition after falling from the second storey of a building in neighbouring Sri Lanka, the Avas news website reported.

Foreign Ministry and the Maldivian Embassy in Sri Lanka have confirmed that such an incident had occurred.

It has been reported that the three year old child was first treated at Kalubowila Hospital for injuries sustained in the fall. However, the child has since been shifted to Lanka Hospitas, where he is being being treated in the Intensive Care Unit.

Foreign Ministry said the Maldives Embassy will provide assistance to the family if requested.