Australia reiterates ‘zero chance’ for illegal migrants from Sri Lanka

Australia has reiterated its ‘zero chance’ policy for illegal migrants from Sri Lanka.

The Australian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka David Holly discussed Australia’s ‘Zero Chance’ illegal migration campaign, with Jaffna Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) G. S. W. Senaratne.

Matters with regard to cooperation efforts to counter-narcotics were also discussed, the High Commissioner tweeted.

In June 2019 , the Australian government launched a ‘Zero Chance’ campaign to dissuade potential illegal immigrants from joining people smuggling ventures by informing them of Australia’s strong policies and the dangers of illegal migration to Australia by sea. (Colombo Gazette)