Thailand says 27 people killed, 57 injured in shooting

As many as 27 were killed in the recent shooting spree including the perpetrator, while 57 others were injured, Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said on Sunday.

A 32-year-old soldier, identified as Jakrapanth Thomma, on Saturday indulged in a mass shooting in the city of Nakhon Ratchasima (Korat) between a military base, a Buddhist temple and a shopping mall, where he took several people hostage.

The assailant was finally eliminated, national police said on Sunday morning.

According to the Prime Minister, the motive was linked to a “domestic conflict between the perpetrator and his fellow servicemen over the sale of a house.” (Courtesy siasat.com)