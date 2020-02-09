Team Seylan rewarded with a trip to Singapore by MasterCard

Seven members of team Seylan Bank has been rewarded by MasterCard for its excellent performance in promoting the Seylan Freedom Credit Card during a two-month promotional period.

Mastercard awarded these outstanding sales personnel from Seylan Bank sales team & branches around the country to be rewarded with a return air ticket to Singapore.

The ‘Freedom Card’ issued by Seylan in collaboration with MasterCard is a no-frills card for day to day use and has proven a hit among the Bank’s customers. The Card also comes with none of the usual joining, annual or late payment fees, and carries a minimal spending commitment of as low as Rs. 10,000 a month, making it most attractive to working professionals and frequent users.

The winners of the return trip to Singapore are T Rino – Batticaloa branch, K Nimalraj – Jaffna branch, K Ramaraj- Wellawatta Branch, G Giriharan, – Chankanai Branch, from the Direct Sales team; S V Malluwawadu, M Liyanage and Anjula Dilshan.