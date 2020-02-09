Standard Chartered proud to #StandRed with Liverpool FC for 10 Years

Standard Chartered has been the Official Main Partner of Liverpool FC (LFC) since 2010 and this year marks the 10th anniversary of the longstanding partnership.

As part of the celebrations of this important milestone, the Bank created the event – Red for a Day – where employees around the globe are encouraged to unite around the power of partnership and wear red for a day, on 17 January 2020.

Staff dressed in red can enter a competition and win a trip to watch LFC play live at Anfield, LFC’s home ground.

The Bank renewed its sponsorship contract with LFC in 2018 and the relationship with the Club would extend to the end of the 2022-23 season, making it the second-longest sponsorship deal in Reds’ history.