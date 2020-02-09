Softlogic Life records the highest number of MDRT qualifiers in the life insurance industry

Kickstarting the year 2020 in a winning spirit, Sri Lanka’s fastest-growing life insurer Softlogic Life announced that 104 members of their sales team have been qualified for the MDRT (Million Dollar Round Table) membership, the premier most form of international recognition bestowed upon insurance advisors in the world.

The milestone sets a new record for Softlogic Life’s dynamic sales team as it leads the industry with the highest number of MDRT qualifiers in 2019. It is also the highest number of MDRT qualifiers produced by Softlogic Life in a single year.

Softlogic Life, the fastest Life Insurer to achieve Gross Written Premiums (GWP) of Rs. 12.5 billion has been able to achieve this great victory within just two years since the start of recognising and grooming sales advisors for the coveted MDRT membership. This significant growth demonstrates not only the caliber, professionalism and commitment of Softlogic Life’s sales team but also the dedication and keenness of Softlogic Life in driving excellence in their workforce and therefore their services.

Out of the 104 qualifiers, two advisors received the highest MDRT honour of being a TOT (Top of Table) member while nine Softlogic Life advisors have received the prestigious COT (Court of Table) membership. All qualified sales advisors will be flying to the United States of America to attend the MDRT Annual Meeting in June 2020, a gathering of world’s best-performing life insurance sales professionals.

Congratulating all MDRT qualifiers of 2019, Softlogic Life Managing Director Iftikar Ahamed said, “Softlogic Life is proud to have the highest number of MDRT qualifiers in our team that enables our company to drive quality and productivity. This qualification will also give our advisors a higher recognition to drive our business with more confidence and prestige.”

“At Softlogic Life, we always focus heavily on the importance of professional development of our sales staff and we are constantly on the lookout for top talent. We believe in investing to support their development as well as providing state-of-the-art tools for enhanced productivity to serve our customer base efficiently. This achievement is a significant milestone for Softlogic Life which goes to show the level of commitment and professionalism of our sales team,” He added further.

Taking a step further last year, Softlogic Life launched an MDRT Aspirant’s Club to strengthen its team of insurance advisors further. It was set up primarily to groom and equip potential MDRT winners through a series of workshops and programs set up regularly throughout the year.

Speaking on the growing success of the project, Softlogic Life Chief Operating Officer Indu Attygala said, “At Softlogic Life, we invest heavily and consistently in the professional development of our insurance advisors. We believe that a knowledgeable, driven and disciplined workforce is the core of service excellence. The launch of the MDRT Aspirants club is a testament to the importance Softlogic Life gives to quality service and our organisation’s aspirations as a whole to constantly push the bar forward towards surpassing international standards.”

“Softlogic Life takes pride in its market-leading sales force which continues to deliver service excellence and demonstrate a high standard of professionalism. We are honoured to have several top-ranked MDRT members in the country, underscoring our unwavering effort in developing the strongest team of advisors to serve our customers,” he commented further.

Founded in 1927, Million Dollar Round Table (MDRT), the premier association of financial professionals, is a global, independent association of more than 72,000 of the world’s leading life insurance and financial services professionals from more than 500 companies in 70 nations and territories. MDRT members demonstrate exceptional professional knowledge, strict ethical conduct and outstanding client service. MDRT membership is recognised internationally as the standard of excellence in the life insurance and financial services business.