Ranaweera’s inclusion in PM’s delegation under fire

The decision to include notorious Parliamentarian Prasanna Ranaweera in Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa’s delegation to India has come under fire.

Several people took to social media to question the rationale behind the Prime Minister’s decision to include the MP in the official delegation.

Ranaweera attended talks the Prime Minister had with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Opposition legislator Rahul Gandhi and others.

Prasanna Ranaweera was best known for his violent behaviour in Parliament during the political crisis in 2018.

He was seen throwing chilli powder at some Parliamentarians and assaulting others. (Colombo Gazette)