Industry-leader JAT sponsors International Wood Expo 2019

JAT, the trusted industry leader for wood coating, recently sponsored the International Wood Expo 2019 at the BMICH, Colombo. Supported by JAT Holdings, Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, the exhibition was inaugurated by the former Minister of Megapolis & Western Development along with the H.E. Taranjit Singh – High Commissioner of India in Sri Lanka.

Held for the 7th consecutive year, the renowned tradeshow showcased a variety of materials, products, machinery and technology related to woodworking and the furniture industry; facilitating opportunities to source new products, learn from experts and network with like-minded professionals in the industry. Widely considered as the ideal platform, the International Wood Expo 2019 saw the participation of more than 1000 visitors and 200 organizations across 10 countries, further proving JAT’s commitment to patronize and uplift the timber industry both locally and globally.

Additionally, Mr. Wasantha Gunaratne, Director Sales and Technical of JAT Holdings – recipient of the Sponsors Award, remarked that the Wood Expo was an opportune networking space for local companies to develop, transform and expand in their business processes.

The Wood Expo 2019 exhibited a variety of resources and products such as Laminates, Veneers, Plywood, Particleboards, Engineered Wood, Panel Products, Wood Composites, Machinery and more. With the presentation of a variation of materials related to the furniture and finishing industry, JAT Holdings exhibited its renowned Sayerlack coatings at the tailor-made pavilion – further manifesting the organization’s standard of quality and excellence as the world’s best distributor for Sayerlack.

Over the past 25 years, JAT Holdings improved its corporate reputation, financial strength and brand recognition – establishing a presence in Bangladesh, India, Maldives, Ghana, Kenya and Uganda. JAT is named one of the strongest conglomerate brands in the country through diversification in 2015, along with the title of the largest distributor for Sayerlack in the world. The company is also rated one of the Top 100 Most Respected Companies as stated by LMD, for the past 3 consecutive years commencing 2016.