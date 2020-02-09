Iconic Developments announces construction of 22nd floor

Leading infrastructure developer, Iconic Developments marked the completion of the 21st floor of its latest high-end modern self-contained luxury living space, the Iconic Galaxy situated in Rajagiriya’s upscale locality.

Internationally minded and locally inspired, the apartment complex is constructed and designed to the ‘pulse’ and ‘texture’ of Rajagiriya, imbibing the culture and the aspirations of the people. The completion of the 21st floor marks the end of 75% of the construction, which is on schedule to be completed by 2020.

“Iconic Galaxy is developed as part of our vision to create a self-contained world that provides residents with everything they need to live a full and healthy life with all the necessities and luxuries that make day to day living a pleasure. We are indeed happy to witness our architectural designs and dreams come into fruition, and we would like to confirm to our valued customers that we are on schedule to hand over these luxury units at the agreed time,” Iconic Developments Managing Director Rohan Parikh said.

The first to introduce a flood-proof construction and a rooftop landscape, which is to be constructed to environmentally sustainable standards required locally and internationally, the Iconic Galaxy is set to deliver 272 super-luxury, two, three and four bed-roomed apartments amidst a plethora of world-class amenities and services to complement the lifestyles of the buyers.

Located in the prime of Rajagiriya’s upscale locality, the apartment complex is accessible from two roads and is perched on the trunk route of the Buthgamuwa Road. True to its name, Iconic Galaxy, spread over an area of a little over two acres of land (over 87,000 square feet), provides a 7-level private club worthy of a 5-star hotel, private guest suites for overnight visitors, and on-site conveniences that include a supermarket, business centre, beauty salon and laundromat.

The government’s infrastructure drive which has begun construction of the light rail transit system from Kottawa, the Outer Circular Expressway, highways and new roads – all combine to make Rajagiriya an attractive investment opportunity.

The property’s excellent location offers easy access to the airport expressway, Colombo Fort and the Southern Expressway. Key features of Iconic Galaxy are its progressive design and aesthetics, offering a host of features like ample car parking, hazard-free underground cabling, 100% power backup and water supply.