The Finance Minister of Afghanistan, Mohammed Humayon Qayoumi held talks with President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the President’s residence today (February 09).

Minister Qayoumi, who is a Special Advisor to the President of Afghanistan, discussed bilateral relations and regional issues with President Rajapaksa.

The Afghan Ambassador to Sri Lanka, M Ashraf Haidari was also present at the meeting. (Colombo Gazette)