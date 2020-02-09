Age limit to provide employment for unemployed graduates increased

The age limit to provide employment under a Programme launched by th eGovernment has been increased from 35 years to 45 years.

The objective of the programme is to create a situation in which the public within that age limit have the opportunity to contribute to the sustainable development process of the Government on a credible and rational basis and create a work culture beneficial to the country.

The programme had been planned and implemented according to the ‘Saubhagyaye Dekma’ policy of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

Prospective candidates must have completed a Degree or Diploma programme recognized by the University Grants Commission before 31.12.2019. They should not be more than 45 years of age on that date. The applicant should be a permanent resident of the area that comes under the Divisional Secretariat to which the application is submitted and should not have been employed for the period of three years immediately preceding this process.

Duly completed application forms, with a photocopy of the Degree or Diploma certificate and the detailed result sheet (certified copies of original documents attested by a Justice of Peace or by an Attorney- at- law) should be sent through the Speed Post Courier Service of the Postal Department of Sri Lanka before 2020-02-14. Application forms could be downloaded from www.presidentsoffice.lk website. (Colombo Gazette)