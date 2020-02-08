No sign of virus in students who returned from Wuhan

There is no sign of the coronavirus in the 33 Sri Lankans, mostly students, who returned from Wuhan, China recently.

The students are currently being quarantined at the Diyatalawa Army camp and the Army said that the students are in good health and have not shown any signs of sickness.

The Army media unit said that the students will remain at the camp for another seven days and will be allowed to return home if there is no health risk.

Army medical specialists and members of the Chemical Biological Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Response Squadron recently admitted the 33 Sri Lankans who arrived from the coronavirus-affected Wuhan province in China to the sanatoriums inside the Diyatalawa Army Base Hospital for quarantine and isolation purpose.

They have been provided with personal toiletries, sanitary towels, clothes, food and all other amenities, inclusive of Wi-Fi communication facilities, thermometers, etc. (Colombo Gazette)