Shapoor Zadran, Ghani return to Afghanistan squad for Ireland T20Is

Asghar Afghan has been named to lead a 15-member Afghanistan squad for their three-match T20I series against Ireland in India.

Shapoor Zadran, the pace bowler, who last played a T20I in June 2018, returns to the international fold on the back of a resurgent domestic performance, including 4/31 in his last match at the Shpageeza Cricket League.

Usman Ghani, who hasn’t featured for his country since February last year in the matches against Ireland, also makes a comeback.

Much is expected from two promising 19-year-olds: Azmatullah Omarzai, the medium-pace-bowling all-rounder, is in line for his international debut, while Qais Ahmed, the leg-spinner, who has played one Test and represented Hobart Hurricanes in the Big Bash League this season could make his T20I debut.

Chief Selector Andy Moles confirmed that Hazrat Zazai’s fitness had improved, and was all praise for the potential debutants.

The two teams will play three T20Is in Noida, on 6, 8 and 10 March, in a series that will serve as vital preparation for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia later this year.

Squad: Asghar Afghan (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Hazratullah Zazai, Karim Janat, Najib Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Naveen ul Haq, Shapoor Zadran, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Qais Ahmad, Azmatullah Omarzai, Samiullah Shinwari, Usman Ghani. (Courtesy – ICC)