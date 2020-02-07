Ranil calls for compensation over Airbus deal

Former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said that Sri Lanka must demand compensation from Airbus, over the Airbus- SriLankan bribery deal.

Speaking in Parliament today, Wickremesinghe said that Airbus was paying a thumping amount as compensation to the countries who are affected so Sri Lanka must also demand compensation due to the massive losses incurred by SriLankan Airlines.

Wickremesinghe speaking further noted that the new government should request for all information pertaining to the case from UK’s Serious Fraud Office and UK Export Finance who revealed details of the massive fraud.

The European aerospace group is to pay €3.6bn in penalties to regulators in France, UK and US over its massive bribery scheme to win orders.