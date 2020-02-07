Notice issued again on Karannagoda in 11 youth abduction case

Notice was issued on former Navy Commander, Admiral of the Fleet Wasantha Karannagoda Wasantha Karannagoda for a third time today to appear in court in the 11 youth abduction case.

The Permanent High Court Trial-at-Bar issued notice to Karannagoda to appear in court after he failed to appear on two other occasions.

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) had last year recorded statements from Karannagoda over the abduction and disappearance of 11 youths in 2008-2009.

Last year, Attorney General Dappula de Livera PC had decided to indict Karannagoda and 13 others in connection with the abduction, torture, extortion and conspiracy to murder 11 persons in 2008 and 2009.

The Attorney General had maintained that information had shown that the accused had committed punishable offences which come under section 102, 113 A, 356, 338, 333, 198, 372, 32 and 296 of the Penal Code in respect of conspiracy, abduction with intent to secretly and wrongfully confine a person, wrongful confinement for the purpose of confinement, conspiracy to extort, extortion, giving false information and conspiracy to commit murder.

Those abducted and murdered were S.A. Leon Stanly, Roshan Leon Stanly, John Reed, Thiyagaraja Jhegan, Rajiv Naganadan, Ramalingam Thilakeshwaran, Pradeep Vishvanadan, Mohammed Saajith, Mohammed Dilan, Kasthuri Arachchilage Anthony and Mohammed Anwar Mubarak. (Colombo Gazette)