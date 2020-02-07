MPs to receive edited recordings

Party leaders in Parliament have taken a decision to remove all harmful content from Parliamentarian Ranjan Ramanayake’s recently tabled audio recordings.

Following inquiries in Parliament as to why MPs were unable to obtain the audios from the Hansard Department, Speaker Karu Jayasuriya had said that a final decision will be taken during today’s Party leaders meeting.

Accordingly, it was decided at the meeting that content harmful to national security and false claims will be deleted before making them available to MPs. (Colombo Gazette)