State Minister Lasantha Alagiyawanna has been reappointed as the Chairman of the Committee on Public Accounts (COPA) today (7).

The 16 members of the COPA were announced in Parliament this week by Deputy Speaker Ananda Kumarasiri.

The new members of the COPA were appointed by the the Committee of Selection on the 24th of January.

Alagiyawanna also functions as the Chairman of the Sectoral Oversight Committee on Transport and Communication.